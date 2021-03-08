Chase McComas
Senior
Chase McComas, son of Andrew and Felicia McComas, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
He has been on the Honor Roll grades 9-12 and has been a participant in National Honor Society for 11th and 12th grade.
McComas biggest passion is the outdoors. “I love to hunt and fish year round,” he said. “I enjoy deer hunting and duck hunting the most of all."
He also plays all different sports with his favorite being football, soccer and golf.
One of his top role models in life is retired U.S. Navy SEAL, David Goggins. Goggins was also a U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party member and a marathon runner. He said he looks up to him for his passion to motivate people to surpass their limits and strengthen themselves.
Calculus with Mr. Battaglia is his favorite class at BA. “He is one of the best teachers I have ever had because of his attention to details and his commitment to helping each student not just achieve good grades, but to help them thoroughly understand any math concept in front of them,” he said.
McComas describes himself as hard working, committed and dedicated. When he’s not in class or competing in BA sports, he enjoys participating in the BA Wilderness Club, being an Eagle Scout and working as a cart boy at a local country club.
After graduating from BA, he plans to attend college and major in business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.