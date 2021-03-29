Ellis Thompson
Senior
Ellis Thompson, daughter of Lynn and Darryl Thompson, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of the BA Blood Drive Committee, has previously organized the school’s annual food drive and has maintained a 4.0 GPA for all four years of high school.
One of her biggest passions is the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which she is currently fundraising for. “Blood cancer has taken so many people in my close community and I wanted the opportunity to help out with such a great organization,” she said.
Her top role model in life is her sister. Thompson said she looks up to her for her realistic perspective and fun-loving attitude. She added, “She’s in nursing school and I am so proud of her hard work and determination in school.”
Thompson’s favorite class at BA is AP Economics with Coach Matthews. She said she loves the class because of how interesting it is as well as her relationship with Coach Matthews.
She describes herself as artistic, personable and appreciative. In her spare time, she enjoys working with the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program, serving with the Sisters and Philanthropy Club, and competing on the Girls Cross Country and Basketball teams.
After graduating from BA, she plans to attend Auburn University to study apparel merchandising.
