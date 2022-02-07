Christopher Messer
Christopher Messer, son of Catherine and Scott Messer, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is Vice President of the National Honor Society at BA, President of Turning Point USA and is on the Headmaster’s List.
One of his top passions in life is politics. “In my generation it is somewhat disregarded and dismissed,” he said. “However, it is critical for young people to get involved.”
His biggest role models in life are his parents. He said he looks up to them for instilling values that have given him a pathway to the success he has today. “I know I can always count on them,” he added.
When asked to name his favorite teacher at BA, there was no question: Mrs. Barbara Stewart. Stewart teaches AP U.S. Government and Politics at BA.
Messer said of her, “She is so insightful and knowledgeable. She has given me skills to think critically in the future and be successful beyond high school.”
Messer describes himself as inquisitive, loyal and passionate. When he’s not in class or working with National Honor Society and Turning Point USA, he stays very busy with other activities. He competes in football and wrestling, works as a Spanish-to-English tutor and is a Student Ambassador at BA, among other things.
AP Language teacher, Ms. Dana Atkins, said of Messer, “Christopher is a student who is able to speak his mind with clarity and deep insight. He excels in verbal analysis and can speak to an issue at length with well supported arguments. He is unusually adept at recalling and responding to lectures and discussions. He is a delight to have in the classroom and his sweet spirit is contagious.”
After graduating from BA, he plans to go to law school to study constitutional law. He would like to pursue a career in politics.
