Joseph Battaglia
Senior
Joseph Battaglia, son of Janice Howard-Battaglia and Paul Battaglia, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
This year, he was on the Headmaster’s List and was awarded the University of Chicago Book Award. One of his biggest passions is baseball. He’s been playing since he was 7 years old and is a member of the BA Varsity Baseball Team.
His favorite class is Nutrition Science with Coach Eldridge. He said, “I want go to into the sports performance world eventually… having a good understanding of nutrition is something that is essential to elite athletes and allowing them to perform at the highest level.”
Battaglia describes himself as dedicated, competitive and driven. “When I am passionate about something I try to learn as much about the topic as possible,” he said.
After graduating from BA, he plans to pursue a career in sports performance. He said he would like to be a strength and conditioning coach or a baseball coach.
