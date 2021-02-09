Ellen Ward
Senior
Ellen Ward, daughter of Jimmy and Tara Ward, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
She has made the Honor Roll every year at BA and is a member if Sisters and Philanthropy (SAP), which is a service organization that works in the Middle Tennessee area.
Ward said SAP is one of her biggest passions. She has served as Vice President for the last two years and said she cherishes the role. “Each year we raised over $30,000 for our two philanthropies, Thistle Farms and New Hope Academy,” she said. “We are thrilled to bless and provide full tuition for one student to attend New Hope Academy for the full school year.”
She added, “Being a part of SAP has changed me for the better and I’m so thankful for the opportunity to be involved with such a great organization.”
Her top role model in life is her mother, Tara. She said she appreciates how reliable and supportive she is. “I know I can always go to my mom for the best advice and whenever I need someone to talk to,” she said. “She always sacrifices her needs for others and she demonstrates everything I want to be someday.”
When asked to name her favorite class at BA, Ward said the choice was difficult as she enjoyed all of her classes. “However, if I had to choose my favorites this year, it would be Yearbook and Economics/Government.”
Ward describes herself as genuine, kind and wise. When she’s not busy studying, she commits her time to serving as the Editor of the BA Yearbook and the BA Wrestling Manager, going to church, and babysitting.
After graduating from BA, she plans to attend The University of Mississippi. She will major in Integrated Marketing Communications. One day she hopes to become a social media influencer or a company ambassador.
