Makenzie LaNier
Senior
Makenzie LaNier, daughter of Robert and Jessica LaNier, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of National Honor Society and has been on the Honor Roll all four years of high school. She has taken three AP classes as well as six honors classes throughout her time at BA.
LaNier’s biggest passions are taking care of the planet and environmental studies. “I enjoy learning about the environment and I’m passionate about doing my part to keep the Earth clean as well as recycling and doing everything I can to keep the Earth healthy,” she said. “I love to travel as well and I want to be able to see all of the beautiful places in the world the way they are meant to be, not with pollution and litter overtaking them.”
Her top role models in life are her parents. She said she looks up to them for their constant effort in providing what the family needs, as well as their understanding and support.
LaNier said her favorite class at BA is AP Biology. Biology is her favorite subject. “It is interesting to understand how living organisms work on a micro level,” she said. “I also love the people in my class because they make it so much more fun and exciting.”
She describes herself as independent, adventurous and loyal. When she’s not in class, she likes to spend her time serving as a BA Student Ambassador, volunteering with the SAP Club to serve suburban Nashville communities, working in her church’s nursery and being a hostess at a local restaurant.
After graduating from BA, she plans to go to college to study marine science. One day, she hopes to become a scientific researcher where she can spend time exploring the ocean and its marine life.
