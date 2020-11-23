Ben Atchley
Senior
Ben Atchley, son of John and Mandy Atchley, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is on the BA Honor Roll and has had perfect attendance since the 4th grade.
One of his biggest passions in life is running. “I started in 8th grade and I have run a half marathon every year since then,” he said. “Running has truly formed me to be the person I am today. I’m not the fastest runner, but I have good endurance.”
His top role model in life is his grandfather. He said he looks up to him for his work ethic and persistence in accomplishing his goals.
AP Micro and Macro Economics is Atchley’s favorite class at BA. “I love learning about what drives and impacts the economy,” he said. “This is something I believe I can use for the rest of my life.”
Jason Mathews, his AP Micro/Macro Economics teacher, said of him, “Ben is always one of the first students to class and asks a lot of interesting questions. He is always and engaged and listens intently. Ben will be a bright spot to come out of Brentwood Academy.”
Atchley describes himself as a hardworking, consistent person. “Even when I am busy, I always come through on my commitments,” he said.
When he’s not in class or running, he enjoys spending his time with his church’s youth group, participating as a BA Student Ambassador and competing on the BA wrestling and tennis teams.
After graduating from BA, he plans to attend college and then pursue starting his own business.
