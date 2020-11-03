Reed Bhavsar
Senior
Reed Bhavsar, son of Raj and Cindy Bhavsar, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of National Honor Society, was selected to participate in Youth Leadership Brentwood, is on the Headmaster’s List and has a score of 35 on the ACT.
One of his biggest passions is government. He said, “During an internship for Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s campaign, I found a passion for government participation after seeing how its effects can bring assistance to those in need.”
Bhavsar said his top role model in life is his mother, Cindy, for her work ethic and community involvement.
Economics is his favorite class at BA. He said he likes it because it is giving him an important foundation for what he would like to major in in college, finance.
He describes himself as positive, faithful and driven. When he’s not in school, Bhavsar enjoys spending his time playing on the BA Baseball Team, leading a middle school youth group at his church and watching sports.
After graduating from BA, he plans to go to college where he will major in finance and then enroll in a dual JD/MBA program. One day, he hopes to work at a private equity firm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.