Curtis Johnson
Senior
Curtis Johnson, son of Jeff and Franye Johnson, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of National Honor Society and has been on the Brentwood Academy Honor Roll all four years of high school. He also plays football and hockey, and has been involved in BA’s theater program.
Two of Johnson’s biggest passions outside of academia are hunting and fishing.
One of his favorite classes at BA is biology. He said, “I love learning about how much detail God put into creation.”
Johnson describes himself as humorous, easygoing and positive.
After graduating from BA, he plans to attend Mississippi State University where he will dual major in landscape architecture and landscape contracting/ management with a minor in business.
