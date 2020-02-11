Jacob Allen
Senior
Jacob Allen, son of Julie Hannah and Jody Allen, is this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and the equipment manager for the Varsity Football Team. Along with that responsibility, one of his biggest passions is reading.
“Since I was in elementary school, I’ve been a passionate reader because I enjoy learning and enjoy even more getting caught up in an incredible story,” he said. “Currently, I am reading one of Stephen King’s novels and the biography of Steve Jobs. I’m thankful to have had teachers and librarians over the years encouraging my reading.”
One of his top role models is his grandmother, Dr. Jane Hannah. He said he looks up to her because of her career as an educator and school administrator, and her reliability in times of need. “She’s a strong woman,” he said. “I want to be more patient, caring and encouraging to my family and friends as my grandmother has been of the people in her life.”
Allen’s favorite teacher so far in high school has been Mrs. Vazquez. “I learned so much from her in British Literature my junior year,” he said. “She made this type of literature far more interesting and helped me gain a new understanding of a type of literature that I hadn’t previously known.”
His favorite class is U.S. History, which is taught by Mr. Vazquez, Mrs. Vazquez’s husband. “As an American, U.S. History is important to know. I really enjoyed gaining a greater appreciation of our country’s freedoms, values, cultures and people."
Mrs. Vazquez said of Allen, “Jacob has a wry, intelligent sense of humor and a wonderful confidence that showcases itself in class discussions. He can bring a point home with a well-timed turn of phrase, and he often quickly connects ideas and concepts presented to the class.”
After graduating from BA, he plans to go to college to pursue a career in cyber security.
