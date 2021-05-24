Caroline Breen
Senior
Caroline Breen, daughter of David and Shelley Breen, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a four-time qualifier for the National Speech and Debate Tournament, a member of The National Honor Society, and is on the Headmaster’s List and Honor Roll at BA.
Her biggest passion is speech and debate. She has been competing since middle school and loves getting to write speeches and meet new people.
One of her top role models in life is famous singer/songwriter Taylor Swift. “She is always classy and is crazy talented,” Breen said.
When asked to name her favorite class at BA, the answer was simple. “My favorite class has always been English,” she said. “The English teachers at BA are incredible. I honestly cannot pick between Coach Husband, Mrs. Phillips, Mrs. Vasquez and Mr. Lehman. They were all amazing and inspired my love for writing.”
Breen describes herself as outgoing, smiley, realistic and discerning. When she’s not in class or working up a new speech, she spends her time competing on the BA Cross Country team, singing with the Academy Singers and working with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.
After graduating from BA, she plans to attend Liberty University where she will continue competing on the Speech and Debate team. She would like to eventually pursue a career in teaching or public speaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.