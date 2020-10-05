Hadiyah Krueger
Senior
Hadiyah Krueger, daughter of Norma Krueger, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
Last year, Krueger was awarded for outstanding resolution at Model United Nations, which she said is one of her biggest accomplishments so far.
One of her biggest passions is international affairs. “I like to see how other countries deal with and solve problems that affect the world,” she said.
Krueger said her top role model is her mother. She looks up to her for her diligence and kindness and said she exemplifies who she wants to become when she gets older.
Her favorite class at BA is World Literature. “I love to read and discover new perspectives from everywhere in the world.”
Krueger describes herself as hardworking, caring and adventurous. When she’s not in class, she participates in Model UN, Youth In Government, Sisters and Philanthropy, and Track and Field. She is also the manager of the Varsity Volleyball Team and enjoys volunteering at The Mission.
After graduating from BA, she plans to go to college to major in sociology, then attend law school. She hopes to one day be Speaker of the House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.