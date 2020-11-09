Dora Stansell
Senior
Dora Stansell, daughter of David and Gina Stansell, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of National Honor Society and the Governor’s School for the Humanities. Additionally, she has been awarded the British Literature Honors Award and the World History Honors Award.
Outside of academia, Stansell said one of her biggest passions is making people smile. She said it’s because “it means they’re happy which makes me happy.”
Her top role model in life is her mom. “She is always so kind and understanding. She always puts others first. I love her,” she said.
One of her favorite classes at BA is pre-calculus with Mrs. Dixie Christian. “Although the material was challenging, we all helped each other and laughed every class,” she said.
Stansell describes herself as curious, funny, social and creative. When she’s not in class she enjoys working on tech for the musicals and plays as well as working part time at the Soy Bistro in Brentwood.
After graduating from high school, Stansell joked that maybe she would pursue a spot on “Saturday Night Live!,” but is currently unsure as to what else lays ahead.
