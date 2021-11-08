Manuela Thompson
Senior
Manuela Thompson, daughter of Giuliana Atzori and Matthew Thompson, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of National Honor Society, a High Point Junior Scholar and a Wofford Scholar. She also made the Headmaster’s List 9-11th grade.
Her biggest passions are her relationships with her family and friends. “I know that they are the people who are always there for me and I can always go to if I need help,” she said.
Her mother, Giuliana, is her top role model in life. She said she admires her for teaching her how to stand strong through hardships, stay positive and be an independent, powerful woman.
One of her favorite classes at BA is AP Biology. “I get to dig deeper into a subject that I already find interesting,” she said. “I also get to push myself because of how hard the class is, but Coach Cox is extremely helpful and knows how to teach the material well.”
Thompson describes herself as optimistic, strong and intelligent. When she’s not in school, she spends her time serving as a Student Ambassador, participating in musicals, volunteering with the Big brother Big Sisters program and more.
After graduating from BA, she plans to go to college to pursue a career as a physician.
