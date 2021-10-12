Sydney Gardner
Senior
Sydney Gardner, daughter of Jeffrey and Christy Gardner, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
She has made the Headmaster’s List all four years of high school, and she is a member of National Honor Society. She is also a National Honor Society Writing Specialist.
One of her biggest passions is interning in the BA training room. She said, “I get to help people that are injured heal and attend every football practice and game. The training room flourishes my ability to build relationships and learn through application. I have seen many different injuries and I have learned what to do in those situations.”
Gardner’s top role model in life is her grandmother. She said she looks up to her for her strength, resilience and constant love, and that although she has gone through severe illnesses, she has still managed to show up anytime someone needed her.
When asked to pick a favorite class at BA, she chose Honors British Literature. “In this class, taught by Coach Ker, I learned how to build relationships with anyone even when I might disagree with them,” she said. “I love English and we had many thought-provoking conversations that developed everyone’s individual character… We all even had dinner together to study for our final exam.”
Gardner describes herself as thoughtful, inclusive and having a good work ethic. When she’s not in class or in the training room, she likes to volunteer with CHARM (Children Are Magical) where she fundraises to help supply children with school, hygiene products and other items. She also participates in the Big Brother Big Sister program as well as the Wilderness Club.
After graduating, she hopes to attend Texas Christian University and major in Kinesiology. One day she hopes to become a physical therapist or an NFL Athletic Trainer.
