Karley Nygren
Senior
Karley Nygren, daughter of Kimberly and Matthew Nygren, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a National Honor Society Inductee, and a recipient of the Chip Adkisson Heart of Fine Arts Award. She was also awarded a silver medal for her score on the National Latin Exam, and is on the Headmaster’s List and Honor Roll at Brentwood Academy.
When asked about her biggest passions, the answer was simple. “I don’t know how else to put it other than to simply say that I’m passionate about learning,” she said. “I love listening to other people’s stories, researching new topics, and discovering things I don’t know.”
One of her top role models in life is BA alum, Jenn Weissman. She said she appreciates how understanding Weissman is and looks up to her because of her career in mental health. Nygren hopes to take the same path.
When it comes to her favorite teacher at BA, she couldn’t choose just one. “Mr. Wills and Mrs. Oldham have obviously been constants in my life, and I’ve adored Mrs. Atkins both years, but I would be remiss not to include the fabulous Doc Roc, with whom I didn’t get to have much interaction until this year,” she said. “Her class seamlessly sews together science and theology. I’ve learned more from her in these past few weeks than I ever thought possible.”
Nygren describes herself as eclectic and passionate. When she’s not in class, she spends her time playing in the BA Band and singing in Academy Singers. She also works on the staff of the school’s literary magazine, Flight, and is a member of the Mental Health Awareness Club.
After graduating from BA, she plans to go to college to pursue a career as a counseling psychologist for teens and young adults.
