Judson Clift
Senior
Judson Clift, son of Melissa and Jud Clift, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is on the Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society.
His biggest passions are sports, exercise and learning. He said, “I am passionate about these things because I always try to make myself better and enjoy being outdoors.”
His top role model in life is his father, Jud. He looks up to him for his work ethic and said he has always shown how to work hard and achieve goals.
When asked to name his favorite teacher and class, the answer came quickly: 9th grade English with Coach Lyle Husband. “I enjoyed this class because Coach Husband made it fun every day,” he said. “I also had Coach Husband as my advisor and a mentor as he led a bible study through high school for my friends and me.”
Husband said of him, “Judson is nice, respectful, dependable and has a kind heart. He always treats others with dignity and thoughtfulness. He is a very fine young man… a gentleman.”
Clift describes himself as trustworthy, accountable and determined. When he’s not in school, he enjoys spending his time working with the Nashville Homeless Shelter and the 147 Team, and organizing for the Sarcoma Walk and the Diabetes Walk.
After graduating from BA, he plans to attend The University of Tennessee-Knoxville where he will pursue a business/entrepreneurship degree.
