Cayden Durrough
Senior
Cayden Durrough, son of Lenny and Lori Durrough, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of National Honors Society, recipient of the Harvard Prize Book Award and has a cumulative GPA of 4.47. One of his biggest passions is running. He said, “It provides an outlet for me to glorify God with teammates that I care deeply about.”
His top role model in life is his father, Lenny. He said he looks up to him for the lessons he has taught, such as putting God first and glorifying Him throughout all areas of life.
Durrough said his favorite class this year is AP Biology with Mr. Cox. “I love this class because the complexity of life fascinates me,” he said. “The way living things work together on a micro and macro level also amazes me.”
He describes himself as hard working, determined, patient, loyal and curious. In his free time, he enjoys competing on the Varsity Cross Country Team as well as participating in the FLIGHT Literary Staff, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Ambassadors and Wilderness Club.
After graduating from BA, he plans to continue his cross country career in college and pursue a major in biological sciences.
