Brock Powell
Senior
Brock Powell, son of Cayce and Patrice Powell, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
This year, Powell is finishing with a 4.08 GPA. He is also a previous Chorus Award recipient.
One of his biggest passions is technology, specifically coding. “I enjoy learning different coding languages in my free time and discovering ways to apply them,” he said. “It is cool to be able to communicate in other ways. Also in doing this, it lets you look at the world from a different perspective.”
His top role model in life is his father, Cayce. He said he admires him for his work ethic, selflessness and kind character.
Powell said his favorite class at BA is Russian. “It has pushed me to think in ways I have never done before, and has been a great way to put my brain to the test,” he said. “I have enjoyed learning the culture and history of Russia, but have most enjoyed learning the beautiful language.”
BA’s World Language Chair and Russian teacher, Molly Martin, said of him, “Brock is one of the most curious and upbeat learners that I have taught, and he is a natural at picking up Russian! He emanates positivity, confidence, and determination every day and it’s is inspiring to watch Brock’s language skills and knowledge about the world soar!”
He describes himself as ambitious, determined and analytical. When he’s not in school, he spends his time as a member of the Robotics Team, Math Team and Wilderness Club. He also plays hockey, tennis and golf.
After graduating from BA, he plans to major in Information Systems and one day possibly pursue a career as a software developer or systems analyst.
