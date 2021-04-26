Jackson Hoppe
Senior
Jackson Hoppe, son of Matt Hoppe and Jamie Johnson, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
Hoppe is a member of The National Honor Society, is on the Headmaster’s Honor Roll, is an AP Scholar with Honor and was awarded the George Washington Book Award.
Hoppe said his biggest passions in life are civic engagement and public service. “ I am very active in numerous programs and organizations that have allowed me to expand my worldview and participate in these subjects,” he said. “Through my work with the Tennessee YMCA Center for Civic Engagement, I have learned about the importance of being a servant leader as well as how to face critical issues facing my community.”
One of his top role models in life is Senator Mitt Romney. He said he admires him for his servant leadership and putting principle and country before party. Additionally, when Hoppe won his gubernatorial election in his mock government conference, he received a letter from the senator. “He encouraged me to find and solve critical issues facing my community and gave me some pointers from the perspective of a former governor,” he said.
His favorite classes at BA are AP Literature and AP Economics. He said he loves getting to read American and worldwide classics in his literature class and enjoys learning the basics of the U.S. economy in AP Economics.
Hoppe describes himself as determined and passionate. When he’s not in class, he has a plethora of extracurriculars that keep him busy including: Youth In Government, Model United Nations, Student Leadership Team, Student Ambassador, Speech Team the Big Brother Big Sister Program and more.
After graduating from BA, he plans to pursue an undergrad degree with a double major in political science and economics. After that, he hopes to pursue a dual JD-MBA degree and go into either law or politics.
