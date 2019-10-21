Gracey Sanderson
Senior
Gracey Sanderson, daughter of Scott and Sarah Sanderson, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of National Honor Society, a recipient of the Brentwood Academy Chip Adkisson Award, and made the Honor Roll. She was nominated and took part in the National Student Leadership Conference on Healthcare and Medicine.
One of her biggest passions and top priorities is volunteering. She said, “I got to witness the effects of serving others while participating in a program at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, and it impacted me greatly.”
One of her top inspirations and role models is her grandmother. “She fought breast cancer while maintaining grace, joy, and most importantly, her faith,” she said. “I hope to embody her characteristics in all areas of my life.”
Her favorite class at BA is Honors World Literature and Composition with Ms. Fowlkes. “She is constantly finding new ways to engage us, and brings to life what she is teaching,” she said. “She is such an advocate for each of her students.”
Sanderson describes herself as inquisitive and eager. When she’s not at school she enjoys being a worship leader at church and participating in BA’s plays and musicals.
After graduating, she plans to pursue a degree in nursing and a career in pediatrics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.