Eva Grace Weaver
Senior
Eva Grace Weaver, daughter of Kelli and Kos Weaver, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of National Honor Society and the National Society of High School Scholars. Her biggest passions are art and fashion. “I have always loved the creative aspect of any job or activity,” Weaver said. “I hope to one day have a career in the fashion industry. Fashion has always been a creative outlet for me and I love how an outfit can shift someone’s confidence levels so drastically.”
One of her top role models is her father. She said he looks up to him for his strong work ethic, passion and dedication.
Her favorite class at BA is Journalism with Mrs. Berkompas. “This is my first year in the class and I have fallen in love with the course,” she said. “I feel like I have learned the most in the class.”
Through the class, as a staff member of the school’s literary magazine, Weaver helps design spreads, take photographs and works in InDesign and Photoshop.
Weaver describes herself as independent, creative and quiet. When she’s not in school, she spends a lot of her time as a member of Model United Nations, the Big Brother/ Big Sister Program, Young Life and the Environment Club.
After graduating from BA, she plans to attend college to study fashion merchandising and marketing. One day, she hopes to have a career working for Vogue’s magazine or a fashion house.
