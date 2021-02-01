Ellie Meadows
Sophomore
Ellie Meadows, daughter of Karen and Jason Meadows, is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is an Honor and AP student, and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. Her favorite classes at BHS are English and Psychology.
She said, “I like the books we read in English and I like learning about the human mind in psychology.”
When she’s not in class, she spends her time practicing and competing for the basketball team. She said her teammates are some of her top role models. She looks up to them for their kindness and fun attitudes.
As she is only a sophomore, she is currently undecided about her future collegiate plans.
