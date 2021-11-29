Natalie Campanelli
Sophomore
Natalie Campanelli is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Campanelli has always maintained A’s and B’s throughout high school. One of her biggest passions along with academics is upcycling clothing. She loves helping the environment and reducing waste.
Her top role model in life is her father. “He never fails to teach me and my siblings lessons about life from the experiences he has endured,” she said.
When asked to pick a favorite class at BHS, she chose film class because it allows her to express her creativity.
Campanelli describes herself as creative, inspired, genuine, loving, determined and optimistic. When she’s not in school, she enjoys editing photos, filming for her film class, dancing and antiquing.
After graduating from BHS, she hopes to attend Savannah College of Art and Design. She hopes to have a career as an interior designer or work in architectural history.
