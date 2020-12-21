Caroline Thacker
Junior
Caroline Thacker, daughter of Lori and Chad Thacker, is a junior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She has been on the Honor Roll all three years of high school and has a 4.2 weighted GPA.
Her biggest passions in life are helping others, showing them unconditional love and running.
Thacker said her top role models in life are her teachers. “They treat their students with respect and want them to thrive in college,” she said.
Her favorite teacher at BHS is her English teacher, Mr. Baker. “He wants his students to succeed and prosper in life,” she said. “He pushes us to be better every single day, and inspires us to be raw and genuine.”
Thacker describes herself as determined, encouraging and outgoing. When she’s not in class, she enjoys spending her time competing on the BHS Cross Country Team, being a church leader and working as a National Charity Member.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career in journalism or law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.