Emily Deaton
Freshman
Emily Deaton, daughter of Rachel Weller, is a freshman at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of the Best Buddies program at BHS and volunteers at Morning Pointe assisted living in Franklin.
Deaton said of all of her accomplishments, her biggest is keeping good grades in school.
One of her biggest passions is country music. She said that she’s been to a few concerts she really enjoyed and CMA Fest for two years.
Her top role model is her mother. “She works hard to overcome difficulties in life,” Deaton said.
Deaton said that English with Ms. Spretnjak is her favorite class at BHS. She said that Spretnjak is always keeping her entertained and engaged in class.
After graduating, she plans to turn her volunteer experience into a full time job as a resident assistant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.