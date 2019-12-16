Lincoln Moore
Senior
Lincoln Moore, son of Neely and Katy Moore, is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society. One of his biggest passions is literature. “I love discussing the ideas and characters within books,” he said.
Two of his biggest role models are the biblical apostles Peter and Paul. “Their perseverance in the face of everything is inspiring,” he said.
3D Art Studio is his favorite class at BHS. He said he loves it because he’s able to have complete creative freedom.
Moore’s art teacher, Heather McHugh said of him, “Lincoln displays undying kindness. His art work is impeccable… his craftmanship is unparalleled.”
After graduating from BHS, he plans to attend Columbia State.
