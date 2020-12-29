Stuart Beaton
Senior
Stuart Beaton, son of Angela and Stuart Beaton, is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He has a composite ACT score of 28 and first place winner of the THSPA’s Coverage of a Sport Award.
One of Beaton’s biggest passions is the future of media. “Media has such a powerful impact on society,” he said. “I’m curious what that will look like 10 to 20 years from now.”
His top role model in life is his father, Stuart. The main lesson his father has taught him is to persevere. “He has taught me that even when I’m at my lowest. I should never give up,” he said.
TV & Film teacher Ronnie Adcock said of Beaton, “Stuart has always been a good student in TV & Film, but this year he’s become a great student. As a WBHS 9 intern, he’s a leader in his class and the entire TV program. I’ve never been more proud of the strides a student has made than what Stuart Beaton has accomplished this semester.”
Beaton describes himself as analytical. When he’s not in class, he is using his analytical side in Boy Scouts of America and BHS Broadcasting.
After graduating from BHS he plans to go to college to pursue a career in directing. One day he hopes to direct live sporting events.
