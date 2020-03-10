Addison Bonner
Junior
Addison Bonner, daughter of Scott and Vanessa Bonner, is a junior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Throughout her time at BHS, she has maintained all A’s and B’s and a GPA of 4.3.
Bonner said her two biggest passions are seeing other people happy and volunteering. “In high school,” she said, “I have gotten to know many new people and have gotten many opportunities to volunteer around Nashville.”
One of her biggest role models is her mother. She said, “She is constantly giving me advice and always listens. She has always been my go-to person.”
Her favorite classes at BHS are English with Dr. Powell and anatomy with Ms. Sawyer. She said she really value’s Powell’s class for the structure and lessons about management. With anatomy, she said it gives her insight into the type of classes she hopes to take in college.
Bonner describes herself as a leader and someone who is compassionate. “I love getting to plan and include others,” she said.
Bonner’s math teacher, Mrs. Betty Hood, said of her, “Addie has really been working hard to improve in Honors Precalculus. She is attentive to details and strives to understand the methods used to solve problems. She always keeps a positive attitude even when struggling and comes to class with a smile each day. I enjoy having her as a student."
When she’s not in class, she spends her time competing on the BHS Dance Team and Track Team. She also participates in BHS Young Life and Brentwood United Methodist Church’s Student Ministry.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to attend a university with an impressive nursing program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.