Avery Greene
Sophomore
Avery Greene, daughter of Laura and Dan Greene, is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is on the Honor Roll and is a member of the BHS Girls Soccer Team. Soccer is one of her biggest passions. “I love all the girls and coaches,” she said.
She is also in the process of starting her own company called queen bee. “I am designing my own clothes with unique patches and fabrics.”
One of her top role models is her grandmother, Nani. She said she looks up to her for her strength, beauty and hard work ethic. She added, “She loves art and is an amazing cook.”
Greene’s favorite class at BHS is Spanish with Mrs. Radebaugh. “[She] has helped me with Spanish a lot,” she said. “She makes class fun and enjoyable."
Greene describes herself as sweet, hardworking, determined and caring.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career in business or fashion. One day, she plans to own her own store.
