Nathan Yemane
Freshman
Nathan Yemane, son of Berekti Mesghina and Yemane Hadgu, is a freshman at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
When he’s not in school, Yemane enjoys playing soccer, practicing Mixed Martial Arts and going to his church’s youth group.
One of his biggest passions is leadership. He said he really wants to help guide others through life.
Yemane said his top role models and inspirations are his parents. “They always tell me to work hard,” he said.
His favorite teacher is his history teacher Mr. Saunders. He said he appreciates the class because of how well Saunders covers the subject.
Saunders said of Yemane, “Nathan is awesome! He makes such a positive impact on the classroom environment that when he is gone other students are visibly upset. He is very intelligent, a leader and will help others understand concepts when they are confused. I am excited that I have another three quarters to teach him.”
Although he is only a freshman, he said after graduating he plans to become a doctor or surgeon.
