Olivia DiGiacomo, daughter of Kim and Randy, DiGiacomo, is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is on the Honor Roll and is a member of National Honor Society. One of her biggest passions outside of the classroom is lacrosse. “This is my 7th year playing and the team has become a second family to me. We won 2nd in the state last year and I plan on helping my team receive the State Championship title this year.”
One of her top role models is her older sister, Gina. “She is hardworking, kind-hearted, and she keeps her composure through tough situations… She isn’t afraid to take a leap of faith.”
Her favorite class at BHS is Pre-Calculus with Mrs. Owens. “I have always excelled in math,” she said. “I find it very enjoyable and Mrs. Owen makes it even better as she is always energetic, positive, patient and kind.”
She describes herself as hardworking and joyful. “I am persistent and I am willing to work for my goals,” she said.
Lauren Owen said of her, “Olivia stands out to me because of her unwavering joy and hardworking attitude. Every single day, Olivia comes in with a positive attitude. She is always engaged in class, helping others, asking questions. She provides a wonderful, calming energy to the class and I love that I get the joy of teaching her! She is definitely a gem.”
In addition to her passion for her academics and lacrosse, she also enjoys attending services at Brentwood Baptist Church, being a part of National Art Honors Society and volunteering with Threads of Care.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to attend The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga to pursue a career in dental hygiene.
