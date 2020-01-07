Mary Oldham
Junior
Mary Oldham, daughter of Kristy and Jeff Oldham, is a junior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
One of her biggest passions is showing off her school. “I want to represent it in as good a way as possible,” she said.
Oldham said her top role model is her sister. “She works so hard at everything she does and it has helped her reach her goals,” she said.
AP Language is her favorite class at BHS is AP Language and Composition with Mr. Grimes. “We always have the best discussions that really make you think,” she said.
She describes herself as bold. “I’m very outspoken and passionate about what I do.”
BHS Attendance Secretary Christie Moore said of Oldham, “Mary Oldham is in her second year of office working for Student Services. Mary is always willing to help do whatever needs to be done. As an office worker, she is responsible for checking students in and out, delivering items, and giving tours to prospective students and their families. Student Services is the first stop for any visitors in our building and Mary represents BHS well!”
When she’s not in class, she spends her time playing for the BHS Varsity Volleyball Team.
After graduating, she hopes to continue her volleyball career in college. She is currently undecided on where she will attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.