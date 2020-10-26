Riley Mitchell
Junior
Riley Mitchell, daughter of Eric and Rachael Mitchell, is a junior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
This year, Mitchell said her biggest accomplishment has been getting straight A’s. One of her biggest passions is spreading kindness, especially to those who have been discriminated against.
One of her biggest role models is her father, Eric. “He works so hard and has taken care of me my whole life,” she said.
Mitchell’s favorite teacher at BHS is Ms. Phillips. She said she appreciates the lesson of hard work that Phillips taught her as well as always being reliable.
She describes herself as hardworking. “I pour all my energy into everything I do,” she said.
When she’s not in class, she enjoys playing tennis.
After graduating, she plans to go to New York University to study business.
