Jason Wang
Sophomore
Jason Wang, son of Yalin Chang and Gordon Wang, is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Wang is a member of Mu Alpha Theta and participated in the Science Olympiad his freshman and sophomore years. He was also a DECA State Finalist for his start-up business plan.
One of his biggest passions is teaching others through tutoring. “Part of giving back to the community for me involves tutoring every weekend,” he said. “If I can inspire someone younger than me to pursue a deeper education then I believe I would have done my part.”
His top role models in life are his parents. He said he is thankful for the opportunities they have provided through hard work as well as their ability to inspire him to reach his full potential.
AP Chemistry with Dr. Marrero and AP Statistics with Mr. Stelmaszak are his favorite classes at BHS. “Both teachers treat their students as if they were in college which gives a level of preparation that is beneficial for post-secondary education,” he said.
Wang describes himself as hard working and able to handle failure. “I believe the most important thing to do if I were to fail would be to get back up.”
When he’s not in school, Wang spends a lot of his time competing in swim with Excel Aquatics. He is a member of a club team as well as the Nationals team.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to continue his swimming career in college. He would like to major in neuroscience and minor in Spanish. One day, he hopes to become a neurosurgeon.
