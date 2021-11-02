Claire Pingel
Freshman
Claire Pingel, daughter of Mike and Julie Pingel, is a freshman at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is currently enrolled in all Honors and Advanced Placement classes. One of her biggest passions is Student Government. “I enjoy working with others and behind the scenes,” she said.
Her top role model in life is her mother, Julie. She said she looks up to her for her work ethic, success and how she prioritizes her family.
When asked to name her favorite teacher, Pingel chose Mrs. Owen. “She’s always energetic and excited about math which makes it easier and more fun.”
Pingel describes herself as outgoing, friendly and kind. When she’s not in class or serving on Student Government, she enjoys playing tennis and participating in BHS Key Club.
BHS SGA Sponsor, Belinda Wade, said of Pingel, “Claire has a strong work ethic and has been dedicated to making sure freshmen had a great first nine weeks and Homecoming. She did an amazing job leading and organizing the freshmen float site. Claire did an outstanding job delegating jobs and activities based on students’ strengths. She has been a great team player.”
After graduating from BHS, she said she is considering pursuing a career as a doctor.
