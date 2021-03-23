Anna Eason
Junior
Anna Eason, daughter of Paula and Ronnie Eason, is a junior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Throughout her high school career, Eason has maintained a high GPA; one of her biggest accomplishments.
Her biggest passion in life is writing. “Writing can reach so many people and can really makes a different in someone’s life,” she said. “I have loved to write since I was little, and I will hopefully continue to love it in the future.”
Eason said her sister is her top role model in life. She said she admires her for her strength, positivity and individuality.
Her favorite class at BHS is Choir with Mrs. Pratt. “I love this class because it is such a fun environment that pushes everyone to be the best they can be,” she said.
Pratt said of her, “Anna is a highly intelligent, talented, kind, helpful and dependable student. She is always prepared and has a great attitude. Anna’s growth in her studies and herself has been such a joy to witness. I love being Anna’s teacher!”
Eason describes herself as hardworking and dedicated. When she’s not in class, she spends her time performing in BHS productions, working at the YMCA, and participating in the Tri-M Music Honor Society and the Environmental Activism Club.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to attend college to pursue a degree in journalism or communications. She would one day like to be a reporter or work in personal relations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.