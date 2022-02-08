Thilo Coughlan
Freshman
Thilo Coughlan, son of Sandra Keifert and Peter Coughlan, is a freshman at Brentwood High School and this week's Student of the Week.
His top passion in life is playing the saxophone. “It’s a good way to express myself,” he said.
His father, Peter, is his biggest role model in life. Coughlan said he appreciates him for always being able to keep things light and for helping others.
When asked to pick a favorite class at BHS, he chose AP Human Geography with Coach Finch. “I like the class because it is interesting to learn how events in history are shaped by universal rules governing human nature,” he said.
Coughlan describes himself as wry, intelligent and fun. When he’s not in class, he enjoys participating in the BHS Marching Band, Jaz Band and volunteering at Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary.
Coughlan’s English I teacher, Mrs. Avery, said of him, “He is an excellent student and a great writer. I've used his essay as an anchor essay more than once. He is quick to volunteer an answer, but just as quick to allow another student to speak first. He is such a kind person. He is affable and well-liked by his peers and his teachers. His answers are well-considered, and he challenges other students to be more contemplative. I thoroughly enjoy having Thilo in class.”
After graduating from BHS, he plans to go to college to study anthropology.
