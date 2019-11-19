Caroline Cruse
Senior
Caroline Cruse, daughter of Elizabeth and Davide Cruse, is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of National Honor Society and Vanderbilt Summer Academy.
She said her biggest passion is service. “I want to give back to the community that has afforded me so much opportunity,” she said.
Her favorite class at BHS is German III. She said, “Learning about the language and culture helps me better understand the world around me and the obstacles I face.”
Cruse describes herself as determined. When she’s not in class, she enjoys participating in marching band and is the Co-President of the German Club.
After graduating from BHS, she hopes to go to college to pursue a music degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.