Adaugo Nwachuku
Sophomore
Adaugo Nwachuku, daughter of Nnenna and Ugo Nwachuku, is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
One of her biggest passions is singing. “Singing is my favorite thing to do because of how quickly it brightens up my day,” Nwachuku said. “I have loved music since I was a baby, and singing along to songs makes me love the music even more.”
Her top role models are her parents. She said she looks up to them because they have taught her to be “diligent, respectful, honest and nice to everyone no matter who they are."
When asked who her favorite teacher was, Nwachuku said she simply couldn’t choose one. “All of my teachers are amazing and really good at what they teach. I could never pick a favorite teacher.”
Her favorite subjects in school are math, specifically Algebra II, and science.
When she’s not in class, Nwachuku enjoys participating in BHS Forensics and bowling.
After graduating from BHS, she hopes to go to college to pursue a career as a dermatologist. “A lot of people feel bad in their own skin, including myself sometimes, because of acne prone, oily or dry skin,” she said. “I feel like nobody should feel bad about themselves, and if I could do one thing to help, I would.”
