Anna Smith, daughter of Mark and Susan Smith, is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Smith said one of the accomplishments she is most proud of was making mostly A’s and B’s the last semester.
One of her biggest passions is painting as she loves looking at and creating art.
Her top role model in life is her older brother. “He encourages me to do my best,” she said.
When asked to pick a favorite class at BHS, she immediately chose Physical Science. She said she likes the opportunity to use math in science through the course.
Smith describes herself as artistic. When she’s not in school or creating art, she likes to spend her free time participating in YoungLife.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a degree in special education.
