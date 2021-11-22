Marina Shounda
Senior
Marina Shounda, daughter of Amira Saleh and George Shounda, is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
As with many exemplary students, Shounda said her biggest passion is learning. She said, “I like to learn new things, for instance, I like to learn things like: how to write a good paragraph, how to avoid grammar mistakes, how to improve my studying skills... because that helps me be active in my classes and get good grades.”
BHS Assistant Principal Kawonia Mull said that Shounda is “extremely diligent, polite,” and has a “strong work ethic.”
Her favorite classes at BHS are Accounting, Pre-Calculus, Economics and Sociology. Some of her favorite teachers are Ms. Bashore, Ms. Owen, Ms. Wade, Mr. Troy and Ms. Pratt.
Shounda describes herself as polite and hardworking. When she’s not in class, she enjoys reading and playing badminton.
After graduation from BHS, she plans to go to college to study engineering or accounting.
