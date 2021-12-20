Shamoni Ridley
Senior
Shamoni Ridley, daughter of Dondra Brown, is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
This year, she said one of her top accomplishments was receiving almost all A’s in all of her classes.
One of her biggest passions in life is caring for others. “You never know what others go through and kindness matters,” Ridley said. “I try to be as kind as I can to others and encourage others to do the same.”
Her favorite teacher at BHS is Ms. Anne Spangler. “She genuinely cares for us and she’s hilarious,” she said.
Ridley describes herself as kind, caring, empathetic and determined. When she’s not in class, she spends her time competing on the Girls Track & Field team, drawing and reading.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career as an elementary school teacher or business owner.
