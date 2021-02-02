Lilly Campbell
Lilly Campbell, daughter of Kent and Kelley Campbell, is a student at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Her top passions are art, lacrosse, and caring for her family and friends.
One of her biggest role models and motivators is her mother. She said she looks up to her because of how inspiring she is and that she hopes to be like her one day.
When asked to name her favorite class at BHS the answer was simple: Choir with Mrs. Pratt. “She is so sweet and understands me,” she said.
Campbell describes herself as fun, outgoing, smart, random, loud and sweet.
After graduating from BHS, she hopes to go to college to pursue a career as a veterinarian, sports trainer or nurse.
