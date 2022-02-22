Sophia Bonnell
Sophomore
Sophia Bonnell, daughter of Monica and Stephen Bonnell, is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Bonnell is an honor student and has maintained her place on the Honor Roll for two years.
One of her top passions in life is visual arts. She said she appreciates it because “it is a place to be creative and free with what you can make.”
Her top role models in life are her family members. She said she “looks up to them and what they have accomplished” and pushes herself to do the same.
Her favorite teacher at BHS is her French teacher, Madame Jordan. “Madame Jordan is the best start to my morning and always makes us laugh,” she said.
Bonnell describes herself as artistic and motivated. When she’s not in school, she spends her time teaching religious education and volunteering.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college and medical school to pursue a career as an anesthesiologist.
