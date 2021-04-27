Lauren Nicholson
Senior
Lauren Nicholson, daughter of Ally and Gregory Nicholson, is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Nicholson was named Student of the Year in Art II 2D and Art III 2D. She was also awarded scholastic art and writing awards, and two of her pieces were chosen to be presented in Lipscomb University’s gallery.
Her two biggest passions in life are music and lacrosse. She said while she loves listening to music, she also plays the violin, guitar and ukulele. She was a former Varsity BHS lacrosse player and now works as a coach. “I love going to practice every day and helping these girls become amazing athletes,” she said.
BHS Art Teacher Heather McHugh said of Nicholson, “Lauren’s drive and dedication to the creative process is really unparalleled. She has devoted her high school experience to not incorporate art, but revolve around it. She is President of The National Art Honor Society, she is kind, honest, and exemplifies integrity and character.”
One of her top role models in life is her father, Gregory. She said she admires him for his bravery and heroism as a former police officer.
English IV Honors with Coach Kane is her favorite class at BHS. “I love reading and writing,” she said. “While not everything we do is fun, Coach Kane finds a way for us to enjoy what we are doing.”
Nicholson describes herself as adventurous, creative and active. When she’s not in school or coaching, she spends her time serving as the President of The National Art Honor Society, participating in Music Circle, coaching the BMS Girls Lacrosse Team and more.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to attend The University of Tennessee- Knoxville where she will study architecture and landscape architecture. One day she hopes to become a licensed architect who focuses on environmental protection.
