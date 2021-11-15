Olivia Webber
Junior
Olivia Webber, daughter of Emily and Lowrie Webber, is a junior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She scored a 32 on the ACT, is enrolled in AP courses and was the essay winner in her AP Language & Composition class.
One of her biggest passions in life is music. “I believe it has the power to move and change people’s hearts,” she said.
Her top role model in life is her grandmother. She said she admires her for how well she loves others and that she always reminds Webber of her worth.
AP Language with Mr. Baker is her favorite class at BHS. “He prompts us to think and talk about the human condition and see the world in a brand new way,” she said.
Assistant Principal Dr. Donna Smith said of Webber, “Olivia takes time to cherish and celebrate her peers and teachers. She makes a concerted effort to positively impact school culture by always acknowledging the smallest of things!”
Webber describes herself as thoughtful and servant-hearted. When she’s not in school, she enjoys writing songs, teaching music lessons, selling baked goods during the holidays and serving on Student Council.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to pursue a career as a songwriter or music producer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.