Addison Beasley
Sophomore
Addison Beasley, daughter of Dewayna and Mark Beasley, is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She has previously been on the Honor Roll at BHS and spends her free time playing soccer.
Her top role model in life is her grandmother. “She helps out a lot in her community,” Beasley said.
Her favorite class at BHS is English with Dr. Workman. She said she enjoys the class because of how good Workman is at teaching.
Beasley describes herself as friendly, nice and funny. When she’s not in class or playing soccer, she enjoys spending her time bowling.
As she is only a sophomore, Beasley is still undecided about her post-graduation plans.
