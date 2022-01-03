Diana Mosesyan, daughter of Rena and Onic Mosesyan, is a student at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
A very accomplished student, Mosesyan has maintained a 4.0 GPA after a year of online school and transitioning back to the classroom.
One of her biggest passions is helping others overcome challenges.
Her top role model in life is her mother, Rena. “She does so much for me,” she said. “She gives me everything she has just to make my life easier and I am so grateful for her.”
When asked to name her favorite class at BHS, she chose AP Environmental Science with Mr. Anderson. She said she appreciates the positive environment and creative freedom Anderson encourages.
Mosesyan describes herself as extroverted, friendly and thoughtful. When she’s not in class, she enjoys participating in DECA, the Environmental Club and the Best Buddies program.
Assistant Principal Dr. Donna Smith said of Mosesyan, “Diana is a positive role model for students. You can achieve your goals through resiliency and a positive attitude!”
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college and then medical school to pursue a career as an anesthesiologist.
