Jada Blue
Freshman
Jada Blue, daughter of Sylvia and Randy Blue, is a freshman at Brentwood High School, 9th grade Student Council President, and this week’s Student of the Week.
Her favorite class at BHS is AP Human Geography with Mr. Finch. “He makes the lessons interactive and fun,” she said.
When she’s not in class, Blue said her focus and passion is on volleyball. She said she loves it for the valuable skills and life lessons she’s learned.
Blue describes herself as wise, funny, adventurous and laid back.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college and possibly pursue a degree in political science.
